'Throw the tenants in, pack them tight and collect the money' - landlord criticised over 'distasteful' video

A Dublin landlord who published a TikTok video about how to make €5,000 from renting a former council house to two families as a "complete joke" has been accused of being " very distasteful".

Entrepreneur Joe Doyle, who rents multiple properties in the west Dublin area, said in the video: "You get two families to share the one house. One family pays €2,500 and the other family pays 2,600. Two changes to the house: put some bunk-beds into the living room, two sets of bunk-beds into each bedroom… people would pay anything to get into a house so cha-ching.

"Two families have to share one bathroom, they also have to share one kitchen. Only eight people living in the house in total.

"There is no sitting room so they have to take their meals back and eat in the bedroom.

"It’s a little bit cramped but hey, that’s not my problem, business is business.

"I wouldn’t live in the estate myself, it’s a bit of a dive but you know what, throw the tenants in, pack them tight and collect the money… €5,000 a month, nothing wrong with that."

Mr Doyle, a former contestant on Dragon's Den, posted another video on his social media accounts afterwards where he said "there was going to be public outcry" over the video.

"I’m after doing something very outrage-able to help people with their absolute desire and appetite to be outraged on social media," he said in an Instagram video.

When asked to comment, Mr Doyle, who is a spokesperson for the Residential Landlords Association (RLA), said: "It's a complete joke."

However, the video has been met with criticism.

Sinn Féin's housing spokesperson Eoin O'Broin described it as "distasteful" in the midst of a housing crisis where people are living in the above conditions.

"Whether it’s intended as a joke or not, it is wholly inappropriate," he said.

"Joe is a well-known local landlord here in Clondalkin and if he thinks this is a humorous way to promote his business, it is deeply distasteful.

"There are substantial levels of overcrowding in Dublin and we have lots of families genuinely living in those conditions."

In 2013, Mr Doyle secured a €10,000 investment on RTÉ show Dragons Den for a website which would allow landlords to get accurate references of potential tenants.

He describes himself as "the biggest landlord in west Dublin."

In a previous interview with Independent.ie, he said he "specialises in renting properties to people who are in receipt of social welfare payments, or some sort of government-assisted payment."

"Landlords have no choice but to put the rent up, the reason being that on one side it looks like they're making money, but yet when they do their tax return at the end of the year, they're actually losing money," he said.

"It's quite a unique system, where you can break even all year, and then still get a tax bill at the end of the year."

