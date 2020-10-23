Three men arrested after more than €7m worth of cannabis seized

€7million in cannabis has been seized at Dublin Port and a man from Blackrock, Co Dublin as well as two British nationals were arrested in a major operation cracking down on organised crime.

The intelligence operation led by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Revenue today, culminated in the seizure of 352kg of herbal cannabis, the biggest seizure of drugs in Ireland this year.

It is understood that a number of criminal gangs “clubbed together” to organise the shipment which arrived into the port on a container from Spain.

Three men, aged 31, 47, and 49, were arrested and are being held at Dublin garda stations under the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act.

The arrested Blackrock man does not have a previous profile in terms of organised crime, according to sources.

Searches and investigations into one of the biggest drug hauls of the year are ongoing, gardaí said.

The operation was part of joint investigations targeting organised crime and illegal activities.

“Earlier today, as part of routine profiling, Revenue Customs officers and members of An Garda Síochána attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) conducted a joint operation which resulted in the seizure of 352 kilogrammes of herbal cannabis with an estimated value in excess of €7million,” a garda spokesman said.

“The illegal drugs arrived in a container from Spain through Dublin Port.

“Three males aged 31, 47 and 49, were subsequently arrested by Gardaí and are currently detained pursuant to the provisions of section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act) 1996 at Garda stations in Dublin City. Searches are continuing throughout the afternoon and investigations are ongoing.

“This operation was part of ongoing joint investigations targeting the illegal activities of organised crime groups,” he added.

Searches and investigations were ongoing tonight.

“The collaboration between both agencies as well as international colleagues was significant in the successful outcome of this operation,” a Revenue spokesperson said.

Gardaí have asked for businesses and the public to get in touch with any information on illegal drug smuggling.

The public can contact Revenue on a confidential number: 1800 295 295 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Online Editors