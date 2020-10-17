Three men arrested after €57,000 of heroin and crack cocaine seized in Dublin

Three men, two in their 30s and one in his 40s, have been arrested after heroin worth €49,000 and crack cocaine worth €8,500 was seized.

Gardaí from the Bridewell District carried out the search of an apartment in the North Circular Road area of Dublin 7 on Friday at 2.30pm and seized the drugs, which are pending analysis.

All three men were arrested at the scene and currently detained at the Bridewell Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

A Garda spokesperson said: “This operation represents significant progress in the ongoing investigation into the illegal sale and supply of drugs in the Dublin 7 area.”

Online Editors