This week's episodes of The Indo Daily, from Covid mixed messages to the Kinahan's 'main' man

The Indo Daily is available on Independent.ie, Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts

Listen back to this week's episodes of The Indo Daily here, or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Amazon.

Monday - Covid mixed messaging: What is going on with the politics of Covid? And what is with the mixed messaging in Ireland?

The Indo Daily: Ever confusing Covid — What is the politics behind Ireland's mixed messaging?





Tuesday - Why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock: Will Smith’s outburst has thrown up debates about acts of violence, keeping control and the pressures of life in the limelight.

The Indo Daily: Acting Out: why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock





Wednesday - The fall of the Kinahan's 'main man' in the UK, Thomas 'Bomber' Kavanagh: Nicola Tallant joins us to discuss Thomas 'Bomber' Kavanagh, and what does his conviction mean for organised crime in Ireland?

The Indo Daily: Locked up — Nicola Tallant on the fall of the Kinahan's 'main man' in the UK, Thomas 'Bomber' Kavanagh





Thursday - Living in a warzone: Five weeks into the war, the people of Ukraine who chose to stay put in their homeland live with the daily threat of the Russian invasion, or worse, experience the attacks first-hand.

The Indo Daily: Life Less Ordinary – what it's like living in a warzone





Friday - Conor McGregor's fight to fame: Conor McGregor is rarely out of the headlines, but the Indo Daily finds out why it's less and less about his sporting career.