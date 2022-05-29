This week on The Indo Daily: from Saipan's legacy to monkeypox, to celebrity breakups and holiday hell

The Indo Daily is available on Independent.ie, Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts

The Indo Daily podcast takes you beyond the headlines of the stories people are talking about. If you've missed any of this week's episodes, you can catch up here or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Amazon.

Monday and Tuesday: Shadows of Saipan - how Roy Keane v Mick McCarthy divided the nation, parts 1 &2 In a special two-part podcast, we look back at on the row twenty years ago, how it divided Irish opinions at the time and the lasting effects it had for Irish football. Those who were there that week recall what really happened between the manager and captain.

The Indo Daily: Shadows of Saipan - 20 years on - How Keane v McCarthy divided the nation (part 1)

The Indo Daily: Shadows of Saipan - 20 Years on - How Keane v McCarthy divided the nation (part 2)





Wednesday: Monkeypox explained - What is it, should we be worried and are we ready to deal with it? Just a day before the first case of monkeypox was confirmed on the island of Ireland, we looked at what the virus is, how contagious it is and what strategies world leaders are taking to contain it.

The Indo Daily: Monkeypox Explained - What is it, should we be worried and are we ready to deal with it?





Thursday: Bad Romance - From Tom Cruise to Olivia Wilde, the messiest celebrity breakups As Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are sharing the downfall of their marriage in the courts, and director and actress Olivia Wilde is the latest in a long line to have her breakup take the stage (literally), we explore the fallout from some acrimonious celebrity partings





Friday: Holiday hell: Sunseekers facing passport delays and soaring prices Almost 200,000 people are waiting for their new passports, the long queues in Dublin airport have returned and some holiday goers are being quoted up to €10,000 to rent a car in Ireland. Is rip off Ireland back and is it any cheaper or easier going abroad?

The Indo Daily – Holiday hell: Sunseekers facing passport delays and soaring prices





Saturday: The Indo Daily Select: Killer Graham Dwyer’s bid for freedom Court developments this week cleared the way for Graham Dwyer to appeal his conviction for the murder of Elaine O'Hara. We revisit a previous episode of The Indo Daily that examined the killer's bid for freedom after the initial European court ruling in April

The Indo Daily Select: Killer Graham Dwyer’s bid for freedom



