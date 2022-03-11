Here are some of the top news stories on Independent.ie this evening:

Man found guilty of the murder of pensioner Ann Butler (71) at her Kilkenny home



A jury has this evening taken just one hour and 19 minutes to find a man who beat, stabbed and mutilated a pensioner in her own home guilty of her murder.

Click here to read the full story.

Ukraine claims Russia planning ‘false flag’ attack on Chernobyl as US to ban caviar imports and Ireland sends 4,000 blood bags



Ukrainian intelligence officials have claimed Russia is preparing to stage a ‘false flag’ attack on the Chernobyl nuclear power station. The ministry of defence said that Russia would try and pin the blame for the resulting catastrophe on Ukraine.

Click here to read the full story.

Father of two killed when tree fell on his car ‘had not wanted to go to work’ during Storm Ophelia red weather alert

The inquest into the death of a man who died after a tree fell on his car during Storm Ophelia in 2017, during a status red weather warning, has returned a verdict of accidental death.

Click here to read the full story.

Taoiseach says he argued strongly in favour of Ukraine joining the EU at emergency summit

The Taoiseach argued passionately in favour of early Ukrainian membership of the European Union at an emergency summit of EU leaders that continued in Paris until 3am.

Click here to read the full story.

Government urged to turn away tanker with Russian oil tomorrow

The government and Dublin Port have been urged to prevent the landing of a ship with Russian oil tomorrow.

Click here to read the full story.

More than 600 jobs at risk as receivers appointed to construction firm Roadbridge

Receivers have been appointed to Limerick-based construction firm Roadbridge, threatening more than 600 jobs at the company.

Click here to read the full story.

‘There’s a real Gaelic vibe about the place’: why Synge Street school has switched to Irish

The inner-city Dublin school is one of the first to change from English to Gaeilge, running an all-Irish co-ed stream – and it could provide a model for others,

Click here to read the full story.

VIDEO: Sarah Everard vigil organisers win High Court challenge against Met Police

‘Look what you made me do,’ man told his wife after stabbing her three times in drunken attack

A husband stabbed his wife three times after she asked him to leave their home following a row about his drinking, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court has heard.

Click here to read the full story.

The number of people with Covid-19 in hospital rises to 907

The number of people with Covid-19 in hospital has climbed to 907, the highest since mid January. However, the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care has dropped to 37 which is the lowest since August 12.

Click here to read the full story.

Pregnant woman accused by Russians of faking injuries after maternity hospital bombing in Ukraine gives birth

Russia’s London embassy caused outrage on Thursday after posting photos of Ms Podgurskaya on Twitter - one of her bloodied and leaving the hospital and one of her holding beauty products - saying she “played roles” of pregnant women in the snaps that they were taken by a “propagandist”.

Click here to read the full story.

Met Éireann issues Status Yellow rain warning for 12 counties – but hopes grow for a sunny St Patrick’s Day

Ireland is set to endure several days of unsettled weather – but there is growing hope for a pleasant St Patrick’s Day.

Click here to read the full story.



