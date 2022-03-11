Here are some of the top news stories on Independent.ie this evening:
A jury has this evening taken just one hour and 19 minutes to find a man who beat, stabbed and mutilated a pensioner in her own home guilty of her murder.
Ukrainian intelligence officials have claimed Russia is preparing to stage a ‘false flag’ attack on the Chernobyl nuclear power station. The ministry of defence said that Russia would try and pin the blame for the resulting catastrophe on Ukraine.
The inquest into the death of a man who died after a tree fell on his car during Storm Ophelia in 2017, during a status red weather warning, has returned a verdict of accidental death.
The Taoiseach argued passionately in favour of early Ukrainian membership of the European Union at an emergency summit of EU leaders that continued in Paris until 3am.
The government and Dublin Port have been urged to prevent the landing of a ship with Russian oil tomorrow.
Receivers have been appointed to Limerick-based construction firm Roadbridge, threatening more than 600 jobs at the company.
The inner-city Dublin school is one of the first to change from English to Gaeilge, running an all-Irish co-ed stream – and it could provide a model for others,
A husband stabbed his wife three times after she asked him to leave their home following a row about his drinking, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court has heard.
The number of people with Covid-19 in hospital has climbed to 907, the highest since mid January. However, the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care has dropped to 37 which is the lowest since August 12.
Russia’s London embassy caused outrage on Thursday after posting photos of Ms Podgurskaya on Twitter - one of her bloodied and leaving the hospital and one of her holding beauty products - saying she “played roles” of pregnant women in the snaps that they were taken by a “propagandist”.
Ireland is set to endure several days of unsettled weather – but there is growing hope for a pleasant St Patrick’s Day.
