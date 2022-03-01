Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talks during an interview with Reuters after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

LIVE UPDATES: ‘Just stop the bombing’ – Ukraine president Zelensky speaks out as five killed in Russian strike on Kyiv TV tower

Speaking in an interview in a heavily guarded government compound, Ukrainian President Zelensky urged NATO members to impose a no fly zone to stop the Russian air force, saying this would be a preventative measure and not meant to drag the alliance into war with Russia.

UCD ‘clarifies’ its stance to ‘condemn’ Ukraine invasion after Professor Ben Tonra resigns position

UCD issued a second statement, using more robust language, after a leading academic resigned from a position at the university in protest at its original comments.

RTÉ sticks with The 2 Johnnies despite outcry over sexist material

RTÉ is standing by star signing radio presenters The 2 Johnnies, following an outcry over their sexist material. The new RTÉ DJ’s were suspended after they were called out for offensive material in a video promoting their 2FM programme.

Warning of radiation exposure from stolen ‘toolbox’ in Louth

Thieves who stole what they may have thought was a toolbox in an overnight break-in are being warned they are in possession of radioactive material.

VIDEO: Ukrainian anthem performed outside the Dail by students from Royal Irish Academy of Music

What to know about Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine's TV president turned wartime leader

Though Mr Zelensky says he has become the Kremlin's "target No. 1", he has earned the respect of much of the Ukrainian public by refusing to flee the capital.

Four doctors allegedly involved in cheating during medical exam, inquiry hears

Four doctors have been accused of professional misconduct over allegations that they were involved in cheating during a medical exam in Galway two years ago.

HSE audit reveals how spinal charity spent €841 on staff Christmas game show as well as splurging on gift vouchers and booze

A HSE audit of a support service for people living with spinal cord injury has found a litany of poor financial controls.

Farmer slapped vet inspector and pulled her hair during attack

A farmer who assaulted a veterinary inspector by pulling her hair, slapping her face and throwing her to the ground was warned he could face a prison sentence so as to learn a valuable lesson.

Leaving Cert grade inflation triggering anorexia, suicidal thoughts, depression, says Children’s Ombudsman

Leaving Cert grade inflation of recent years is triggering anorexia, depression, suicidal thoughts and school refusal among students, Children’s Ombudsman Dr Niall Muldoon said today.

Wallace and Daly vote for long delay on Ukraine's chance of joining EU

Irish MEPs Mick Wallace and Clare Daly backed moves which could have indefinitely delayed recognising Ukraine as a candidate for EU membership.

The Trócaire box is back and seeking help for families hit by Covid and climate change

The aid agency’s annual Lenten collection campaign was badly hit last year and in 2020 because of the pandemic, meaning many homes were without their Trócaire box for the first time in almost 50 years.

Service charge on restaurant bills could be banned, Taoiseach signals

Restaurant imposition of a service charge on bills could be abolished, the Taoiseach has hinted to the Dáil.

