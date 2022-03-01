Here are some of this evening's top stories on Independent.ie
Speaking in an interview in a heavily guarded government compound, Ukrainian President Zelensky urged NATO members to impose a no fly zone to stop the Russian air force, saying this would be a preventative measure and not meant to drag the alliance into war with Russia.
Click here for the full story.
UCD issued a second statement, using more robust language, after a leading academic resigned from a position at the university in protest at its original comments.
Click here for the full story.
RTÉ is standing by star signing radio presenters The 2 Johnnies, following an outcry over their sexist material. The new RTÉ DJ’s were suspended after they were called out for offensive material in a video promoting their 2FM programme.
Click here for the full story.
Thieves who stole what they may have thought was a toolbox in an overnight break-in are being warned they are in possession of radioactive material.
Click here for the full story.
Though Mr Zelensky says he has become the Kremlin's "target No. 1", he has earned the respect of much of the Ukrainian public by refusing to flee the capital.
Click here for the full story.
Four doctors have been accused of professional misconduct over allegations that they were involved in cheating during a medical exam in Galway two years ago.
Click here for the full story.
A HSE audit of a support service for people living with spinal cord injury has found a litany of poor financial controls.
Click here for the full story.
A farmer who assaulted a veterinary inspector by pulling her hair, slapping her face and throwing her to the ground was warned he could face a prison sentence so as to learn a valuable lesson.
Click here for the full story.
Leaving Cert grade inflation of recent years is triggering anorexia, depression, suicidal thoughts and school refusal among students, Children’s Ombudsman Dr Niall Muldoon said today.
Click here for the full story.
Irish MEPs Mick Wallace and Clare Daly backed moves which could have indefinitely delayed recognising Ukraine as a candidate for EU membership.
Click here for the full story.
The aid agency’s annual Lenten collection campaign was badly hit last year and in 2020 because of the pandemic, meaning many homes were without their Trócaire box for the first time in almost 50 years.
Click here for the full story.
Restaurant imposition of a service charge on bills could be abolished, the Taoiseach has hinted to the Dáil.
Click here for the full story.