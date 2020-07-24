'They'd be kicked off set' - Young offenders stars say 'no a**holes on set' policy has remained for new season

The stars of the Young Offenders said that a 'no a**holes on set' policy has remained as they prepare for the release of season three.

Peter Foott, the programme's writer, is often commended on his ability to introduce a mix of hilarity and emotion on the show, which stemmed from his 2016 movie of the same name.

The Young Offenders themselves, Alex Murphy and Chris Walley, told Independent.ie, that a big part of the cohesion on set, which allows such polar sentiments to shine through, is that everyone gets on.

Speaking previously, Walley, who plays Jock - one of the two leading roles - said that an unwritten rule through the movie and series of the coming of age story is that there are "no a**holes on set".

According to Walley and his co-star Murphy, who plays Conor, the rule has remained.

"It's still the same, there's no a**holes on set. Alex has an ego on him now, but other than that people are all the same still everyone is so sound," Walley joked.

"We wouldn't be long getting rid of them otherwise, they'd be kicked off set," Murphy added.

Murphy (22) and Walley (25) lived together for 17 weeks during the filming of season two and season three of the series, which they say they were lucky to film back-to-back before the coronavirus pandemic shut studios across the world.

The two Cork men said that they never clashed in that time, but Walley, who won a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in The Lieutenant of Inishmore shared insight into how clashing off set can sometimes lead to chemistry while filming.

"100pc people are friends off set," Murphy said. "That's one of the best thing about the show. A lot of the crew members from the movie and he cast stayed on the whole way through which is great and it just means that all over Ireland we have friends and we're all so close."

"I've lived with my friends as well and they kind of grind on you sometimes but if something bothered us we would just say it," Walley said.

"We never clashed, but on set that's visible usually, but I'd say that sometimes negative energy can still work as well, that can make good chemistry because you're still feeling a lot of emotion just on the other end of it.

"What you don't want is just people who are completely indifferent to one another. That's when you know something is up."

Competition for air time or award and accolades are also not a problem among the crew, mainly compiled of young actors.

"If you are pitting yourself against someone that's your own problem but generally you're just happy that someone you're working with is doing well and a lot of our friends are actors and everyone is at different points of their career but you're just happy with whatever comes for anyone," Walley said.

"Exactly, it's a nice thing to get but I'd say someone that's acting like that would be thrown in the bin fairly quickly," Murphy agreed.

The Young Offenders follows two teenagers from Cork City - Conor MacSweeney (Alex Murphy) and Jock O'Keeffe (Chris Walley) - as they embark on their journey into adulthood.

The main characters are immature but lovable rogues and the show focuses on the shenanigans they get up to. Murphy and Walley said that growing up in Cork, they encountered people like the main character and slip easily into their roles.

"It's not hard to get into the roles because we've built the characters from the ground up starting with the film so we've really made them our own and we've been doing it for nearly five years now so once you get the hair cut and put on the tracksuit it's easy enough to slip into it," Murphy said.

"You definitely draw from your own experiences and sometimes being a 15 or 16 year old lad trying to get your first kiss was a hard thing for us all so it was good to see Conor get his first shift, fair play to him."

Walley agreed that he would have shared some experiences with his character, but it is the costume that helps him most become Jock.

"I would have gotten up to a bit of messing but definitely not to the same extent as the lads," he said.

"It's definitely the haircut for me. Once the hair comes off you're automatically back in character for sure."

The programme returns tonight on RTÉ at 9.35. The new series sees the boys have to face more adult scenarios than before, but with the same level of maturity.

Jock's baby - Star - with Jennifer Barry's character Siobhan, has added a spanner in the works as the duo continue to get up to no good, along with Shane Casey's criminal character Billy Murphy.

In an effort to promote the show, RTÉ today staged vandalism on their Donnybrook campus. Two hooded teens, akin to Jock and Conor on their bikes, spray painted areas in the campus, including a phallic drawing in front of the TV centre with abuse for the Young offenders fictional adversary. F**k you Healy, they wrote.

RTÉ released footage of the 'vandalism' saying: "Unfortunately RTÉ was subject to vandalism early this morning, we have acquired footage of the incident from our CCTV system, in an attempt to identify the suspects we are sharing the footage on our social media channels."

They later revealed however that it was a promotional stunt for the new season's release.

