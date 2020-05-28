The Throw-In: GAA Top 20 - Corcoran over JBM, Henry vs DJ and tough calls in Dublin

Martin Breheny chose Brian Corcoran as the greatest Cork hurler of the last 50 years. Pat Murphy / SPORTSFILE

On the latest episode of The Throw-In podcast, Will Slattery and Michael Verney are joined by Martin Breheny and Vincent Hogan to discuss Martin's 20-20-50 rankings.

This week Martin has ranked the top 20 footballers and hurlers from every county in the Irish Independent and on Independent.ie - with provincial and national top 20 lists still to come - and he joins the lads to debate some of the selections.

From picking Brian Corcoran over Jimmy Barry-Murphy in Cork to the ultra-competitive rankings in Dublin and Kerry, there was plenty to discuss.

Michael even took Martin to task over one omission from the Offaly football list!

