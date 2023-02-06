The Throw-In: Davy Fitz's Second Coming, Cork's potential, Tyrone impress and Rossie time strikes

5 February 2023; Waterford manager Davy Fitzgerald shakes hands with Dublin manager Micheál Donoghue after the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B match at Fraher Field in Dungarvan, Waterford. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Michael Verney and Donnchadh Boyle are joined by John Mullane and Conor McKeon on this week’s Throw-In to discuss all the major talking points from the weekend hurling and football action.

Mullane assesses Davy Fitz’s second coming to Waterford after their draw against Dublin, while he also highlights Cork’s strength and potential as they beat Limerick and thinks they’ll be one of three counties aiming for the League.

In football, Tyrone impressed as they easily beat Donegal by eight points; Dublin overcame Limerick by nine but Dessie Farrell admits the Dubs look like a Division 2 team; Kerry’s eleven-point victory over Monaghan has the Kingdom up and running; and Rossie time struck with Roscommon’s injury-time winner over Galway.

Join the Throw-In every Monday for all your weekend GAA reaction and analysis from the Irish Independent sports team.

If you want to get in touch with the show, send your comments and questions to Will and Michael on Twitter at @slatterywill and @mlverney.

Listen and follow on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts from.



