The Left Wing: Who’d be a referee? Andrew Brace on law changes, death threats and having the best seat in the house

Continuing the Left Wing’s countdown to the opening weekend of the Six Nations, Sinéad Kissane caught up with referee Andrew Brace.

Andrew has been referring for the last decade. He grew up in Cardiff and has been living in Limerick for the past 13 years.

And for this Six Nations, he’ll referee Scotland against Wales in Murrayfield in round two, which will have an all-IRFU match official line-up for the first time in 20 years.

It’s also a good time to talk to a referee because there’s been a bit of debate around issues like the officiating of the high tackle recently and Sinéad gets into that with Andrew and also talks about the other hot issues that referees will be looking out for in this championship.

He also goes into the horrific social media abuse that he and his family were subjected to in the past and the impact that had on him.

This Six Nations is also a big one for referees because they, too, want to make the cut for the World Cup later this year.

