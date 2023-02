11 February 2023; Garry Ringrose of Ireland celebrates on his way to scoring his side's fourth try during the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and France at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Well, what a classic we’ve just watched here at the Aviva Stadium.

Ireland have beaten France 32 points to 19 in a sensational Six Nations game. It’s a bonus point win – four tries in total from Ireland – Hugo Keenan, James Lowe, Andrew Porter in the first half and Garry Ringrose in the second half. The Grand Slam is still on for Ireland.