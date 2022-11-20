The Indo World Cup podcast - Episode 2: Infantino's speech and Qatar questions

The World Cup in Qatar kicks off today but the off-field issues continue to dominate.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s press conference on Saturday did nothing to alleviate questions and on Episode 2 of The Indo World Cup – out today - Irish Independent football correspondent Dan McDonnell explained why journalists must continue to reflect the reality, rather than solely focus on the football.

“From the reporter’s point of view, you're not being paid by Qatar,” McDonnell, who will be in Qatar for the tournament, said. “

You're not being paid to propagate on behalf of the state. You're not working for a state organ.

"You're there to go on the ground and do your job. And to tell the story of this World Cup, whatever that story may be.”