The Indo Sports Quiz: Have you been paying attention this week?

Find out how closely your were following the last seven days in sport with our weekly quiz

Manchester City's Erling Haaland waves to the fans after the Premier League match at Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Saturday October 8, 2022. Expand

Close

Manchester City's Erling Haaland waves to the fans after the Premier League match at Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Saturday October 8, 2022.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland waves to the fans after the Premier League match at Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Saturday October 8, 2022.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland waves to the fans after the Premier League match at Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Saturday October 8, 2022.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy