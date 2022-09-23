| 12.4°C Dublin

The Indo Sports Quiz: Find out if you were paying attention this week

File photo dated 05-07-2021 of Roger Federer who has announced he will retire from professional tennis after the Laver Cup. Issue date: Thursday September 15, 2022. Expand

Close

File photo dated 05-07-2021 of Roger Federer who has announced he will retire from professional tennis after the Laver Cup. Issue date: Thursday September 15, 2022.

File photo dated 05-07-2021 of Roger Federer who has announced he will retire from professional tennis after the Laver Cup. Issue date: Thursday September 15, 2022.

File photo dated 05-07-2021 of Roger Federer who has announced he will retire from professional tennis after the Laver Cup. Issue date: Thursday September 15, 2022.

Test your sporting knowledge with our weekly quiz

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy