The Indo Daily: Will mounting legal woes spell the end of Donald Trump?

With the final investigative hearing into the Capitol Hill riot by the January 6 committee scheduled for tomorrow, Donald Trump is fighting fires on all sides in Washington, Florida and New York. Is this the end of the line for the man known as ‘Teflon Don’? Host: Fionnán Sheahan. Guest: Gina London.

Former US President Donald Trump rallies with his supporters at Wilmington International Airport in North Carolina. Photo: Reuters/Jonathan Ernst Expand

Is this the end of the line for the man known as ‘Teflon Don’?

Former CNN Anchor and Sunday Independent columnist Gina London tells The Indo Daily about the legal jeopardy facing the former US President.

