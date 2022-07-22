| 15.3°C Dublin

The Indo Daily: Who shot Michael Collins? The Big Fella and Béal na Bláth

It’s almost 100 years since the revolutionary leader Michael Collins was killed during an ambush in Co Cork. The Indo Daily explores what happened back in August 1922 and asks who shot the Big Fella? Host: Fionnan Sheahan. Guest: Senan Molony.

The Indo Daily explores what happened back in August 1922 and asks who killed Michael Collins? Host: Fionnan Sheahan. Guest: Senan Molony.

