The Indo Daily: Ukraine crisis - why Ireland should be worried about a war 3000km away

The EU is holding an emergency summit today and Ukraine has declared a state of emergency after Russia recognised the independence of two separatist-controlled territories in the east of the country. What impact will this have here in Ireland - on our neutrality and our pockets? Host: Kevin Doyle. Guests: Paul Niland, Samantha McCraughren and John O'Brennan.

Russian president Vladimir Putin has ordered troops into eastern Ukraine. Photo: AP Expand

The EU is holding an emergency summit today and Ukraine has declared a state of emergency after Russia recognised the independence of two separatist-controlled territories in the east of the country.

What does it feel like to live in a country on the brink of all-out war? The Indo Daily hears from an Irishman on the ground in Kyiv.

Host Kevin Doyle talks to John O’Brennan, Jean Monnet Chair in EUropean integration at Maynooth University and Sunday Independent Business Editor Samantha McCraughren about the impact of the crisis here in Ireland - on our neutrality and our pockets?

