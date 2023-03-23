The Indo Daily: The Stormy Daniels Scandal — could Donald Trump run for President from behind bars?

Donald J Trump has faced his fair share of controversies. But it is his alleged affair and the payment of hush money to former porn star Stormy Daniels that could see the law catching up with him.

Trump announced over the weekend that he expected to be arrested on Tuesday, and called on his supporters to protest what he called the “corrupt and highly political Manhattan district attorney’s office.”

His arrest never materialised. However, the possibility of an indictment looms large with the grand jury nearing the end of witness testimony.

The Indo Daily finds out if charges could spell the end of Trump's 2024 presidential run, or, if Trump could realistically run, or even rule, from prison.