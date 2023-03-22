The Indo Daily: The Putin paradox — Western war criminal, eastern ally

As the war on Ukraine enters its 392nd day, there is a sense of spectacle following a three-day state visit to Russia from China's president, Xi Jinping, while rival Japan's prime minister made a surprise trip to Kyiv in Ukraine.

While the US asks China to encourage a peace deal that would ideally see Russian troops pull out of Ukraine, the world is closing in on the Russian president with an international arrest warrant on his head for war crimes involving the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.

On today's episode of the Indo Daily, presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by Professor of Politics at DCU, Donnacha Ó Beacháin, to find out what this means for Putin, what's in it for China, and is an eastern ally enough to ward off the West?