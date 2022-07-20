The Indo Daily: The Psychic Swindler, the secret villa and the newspaper investigation he didn’t see coming

Tom Colton, better known as The Psychic Swindler, looked set to write off a €2.7m in debt until Irish Independent Legal Editor Shane Phelan got on the case. The Indo Daily finds out more
Tom Colton is a medium, former accountant and property investor who is better known by his nickname The Psychic Swindler.
Coulton looked set to write off a €2.7m in debt until Irish Independent Legal Editor Shane Phelan got on the case.
Today on The Indo Daily Shane explains how his investigation uncovered a web of deceit and hidden assets.