The Indo Daily: The Psychic Swindler, the secret villa and the newspaper investigation he didn’t see coming

Tom Colton, better known as The Psychic Swindler, looked set to write off a €2.7m in debt until Irish Independent Legal Editor Shane Phelan got on the case. The Indo Daily finds out more

Tom Colton, pictured, and his wife Linda had debts of €2.7m and €2m respectively written off. Photo: Lorraine Teevan Expand

Tom Colton is a medium, former accountant and property investor who is better known by his nickname The Psychic Swindler.

Coulton looked set to write off a €2.7m in debt until Irish Independent Legal Editor Shane Phelan got on the case.

Today on The Indo Daily Shane explains how his investigation uncovered a web of deceit and hidden assets.

