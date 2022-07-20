Tom Colton, pictured, and his wife Linda had debts of €2.7m and €2m respectively written off. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Tom Colton is a medium, former accountant and property investor who is better known by his nickname The Psychic Swindler.

The Indo Daily: The Psychic Swindler, the secret villa and the newspaper investigation he didn’t see coming

Coulton looked set to write off a €2.7m in debt until Irish Independent Legal Editor Shane Phelan got on the case.

Today on The Indo Daily Shane explains how his investigation uncovered a web of deceit and hidden assets.