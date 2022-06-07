The Indo Daily: The never-ending Tory — How much longer can Boris Johnson remain Prime Minister?

It’s been another difficult week for the Conservative Party.

A vote over confidence in it’s leader and Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, shows an ever increasing crack amongst MPs.

But between booing at last weekend’s Jubilee celebrations, surviving the no confidence vote, and pacifying an uneasy public, will Boris Johnson see out the summer in his current role?

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by the Irish Independent’s political journalist, John Downing