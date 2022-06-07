| 13.1°C Dublin

The Indo Daily: The never-ending Tory — How much longer can Boris Johnson remain Prime Minister?

He’s survived a vote of no confidence, but how much longer will Boris Johnson remain in power? The Indo Daily finds out. Host: Siobhán Maguire. Guest: John Downing.

It’s been another difficult week for the Conservative Party.

A vote over confidence in it’s leader and Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, shows an ever increasing crack amongst MPs.

But between booing at last weekend’s Jubilee celebrations, surviving the no confidence vote, and pacifying an uneasy public, will Boris Johnson see out the summer in his current role?

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by the Irish Independent’s political journalist, John Downing

