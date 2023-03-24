The Indo Daily: The Kerry Babies — Will new arrests finally solve the 40-year-old murder of 'Baby John'?

In April 1984, a young woman called Joanne Hayes went into labour at her family's farm in Abbeydorney, Co Kerry. That same month, a jogger finds the body of a newborn baby at White Strand beach in Cahersiveen, Co Kerry, He had been stabbed 28 times. That baby became known as 'Baby John' as an investigation got underway to find his killer, and the 'Kerry Babies' case gripped the nation as Hayes became prime suspect. But she was innocent.

Now, two people have been arrested in connection with the 40-year-old cold case, so could the full circumstances of the baby's death finally come to pass? Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by Irish Independent political correspondent John Downing to look back on the tragic case.