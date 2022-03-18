| 12.5°C Dublin

The Indo Daily — The Great Contradiction: what makes us Irish?

Is féidir linn ár bhféile náisiúnta a cheiliúradh le flosc don chéad uair le dhá bhliain. Ghrianghraf: Frank McGrath Expand

Is féidir linn ár bhféile náisiúnta a cheiliúradh le flosc don chéad uair le dhá bhliain. Ghrianghraf: Frank McGrath

In the final day of the St Patrick's Festival, the Indo Daily hosts a special live episode from the festival's quarters at Collins Barrack in Dublin City.

The Great Contradiction: what makes us Irish?

And to celebrate all things Irish, we're looking at the quirks and foibles engrained in the Irish personality.

We might be shy in praising our own at home, but put one of our actors, peacekeepers, writers, singers and sports stars on a global stage and we'll shout our support from the rooftops.

The jury is still out on Bono, however.

Presenter Siobhán Maguire on the Spiegeltent Beag stage by Sunday World showbiz editor, Eddie Rowley, Special Correspondent for Sport across the Irish Independent, Sunday Independent and Independent.ie, Sinéad Kissane, and Group Head of News at MediaHuis, Kevin Doyle.

