The Indo Daily: The Generation Game — Why has Ireland run out of rooms to rent?

Airbnb, which has come under quite a bit of criticism in recent times for taking homes out of the rental market, now wants the Government to set up a register of approved short-term lets so it can essentially prevent or block non-registered landlords from using its site.

Between this, the ongoing headache for people trying to find any kind of affordable places to rent across the country, a shortage of properties for sale, and a flood of private landlords exiting the market, is there any solution in sight for renters?

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is Tech editor of the Irish and Sunday Independent and host of the Big Tech Show, Adrian Weckler, and Managing Director of Sherry Fitzgerald, Marian Finnegan.