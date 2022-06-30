The Indo Daily Select: Sophie Toscan du Plantier - 25 years on from Ireland's most notorious unsolved murder

This week the garda Cold Case Unit ordered a "full review" of the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier in west Cork in 1996.

Improvements in DNA testing and new witness statements have prompted the dramatic Garda statement on Wednesday night.

In this select episode The Indo Daily takes a look at the key figures in the investigation and where they are now.

Irish Independent Southern Correspondent Ralph Riegel talks to Fionnán Sheahan about a crime that has put West Cork on the tourism map for all the wrong reasons.