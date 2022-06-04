| 12°C Dublin

The Indo Daily Select: Murder in Mauritius — the Michaela McAreavey story

John and Michaela McAreavey Expand

Close

John and Michaela McAreavey

John and Michaela McAreavey

John and Michaela McAreavey

Offensive’, ‘sickening’ and ‘vile’ – just some of the words used to describe a video shared across social media showing a group singing about the murder of Michaela McAreavey.

The Indo Daily Select: Murder in Mauritius — the Michaela McAreavey story

Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Spotify

The video, shot in Northern Ireland, has amassed widespread condemnation from politicians on both sides of the border, and two men have apologised for their involvement. In this Indo Daily Select episode, we look back on the horrific murder in 2011 of Michaela.

The well-known daughter of All-Ireland winning football manager Mickey Harte was murdered in her hotel room on her honeymoon in Mauritius.

Host: Denise Calnan. Guest: Catherine Fegan.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy