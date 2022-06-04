‘Offensive’, ‘sickening’ and ‘vile’ – just some of the words used to describe a video shared across social media showing a group singing about the murder of Michaela McAreavey.

The Indo Daily Select: Murder in Mauritius — the Michaela McAreavey story

The video, shot in Northern Ireland, has amassed widespread condemnation from politicians on both sides of the border, and two men have apologised for their involvement. In this Indo Daily Select episode, we look back on the horrific murder in 2011 of Michaela.

The well-known daughter of All-Ireland winning football manager Mickey Harte was murdered in her hotel room on her honeymoon in Mauritius.

Host: Denise Calnan. Guest: Catherine Fegan.