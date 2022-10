Embroiled in a sordid affair, Hazel Stewart and Colin Howell plotted the double murder of their spouses, disguising them as suicides. Their crimes would not be revealed until 19 years later, when a guilt-ridden Howell confessed and provided evidence against his ex-lover in trial. Niamh Campbell talks to the Belfast Telegraph’s crime correspondent Allison Morris and former Irish Times journalist Dan Keenan.

The Indo Daily Select: Hazel Stewart — The mind of one of Northern Ireland’s most notorious female killers