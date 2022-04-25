The Indo Daily: Running on empty — Why you could soon be rationing your fuel

The forecast on global fuel supplies is grim. The International Energy Agency predicts a doubling in price as well as worldwide shortages.

In an attempt to tackle these energy shortages, the IEA in conjunction with the EU, are launching a new initiative - ‘Play Your Part’ - where they are asking the public to adopt energy saving tips that are hoped to reduce our energy consumption and reduce the money we send to Russia to buy their gas and oil and ultimately fund their war on Ukraine.

But is this enough? Presenter Fionnán Sheahan hears from the experts on how rationing could well become a thing of the present with Environment editor Caroline O’Doherty, and Economist Chris Johns on hand to discuss.