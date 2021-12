It’s been 10 years since Michael D Higgins, the Galway West TD, set up home in Áras an Uachtaráin as the ninth President of Ireland.

The Indo Daily: Poet, Politician, President: 10 years of Michael D in the Áras

A published poet, polished orator and ardent campaigner for human rights, Higgins – and his dogs – is something of a national treasure.

Andrea Smith, feature writer, and Fionnán Sheahan, Ireland Editor join Siobhán Maguire for a look at the man behind the presidency, and some of his most memorable moments.