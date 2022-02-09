The Indo Daily: Pitch perfect or wide of the mark – can Ireland’s Euro 2028 bid work?

Ireland and the UK have abandoned a joint bid to host the football World Cup in 2030, in favour of hosting Euro 2028. The Indo Daily asks if this bid has a sporting chance? Host: Siobhán Maguire. Guests: Ger Keville, Sports Channel Editor, Independent.ie, and Aidan Fitzmaurice, football reporter at the Irish Independent.
Against the backdrop of a new FAI strategy for Irish football, the Indo Daily asks if the bid is achievable or far too ambitious?
Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by Ger Keville, Sports Channel Editor at the Independent.ie, and Aidan Fitzmaurice, football reporter at the Irish Independent.