The Indo Daily: Pitch perfect or wide of the mark – can Ireland’s Euro 2028 bid work?

Ireland and the UK have abandoned a joint bid to host the football World Cup in 2030, in favour of hosting Euro 2028. The Indo Daily asks if this bid has a sporting chance? Host: Siobhán Maguire. Guests: Ger Keville, Sports Channel Editor, Independent.ie, and Aidan Fitzmaurice, football reporter at the Irish Independent.

Jonathan Hill yesterday spoke with great enthusiasm about bringing Euro 2028 to the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Jonathan Hill yesterday spoke with great enthusiasm about bringing Euro 2028 to the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Sportsfile

In the week where Ireland and the UK abandoned a potential joint bid to host the football World Cup in 2030, to instead set their sights on hosting Euro 2028.

Against the backdrop of a new FAI strategy for Irish football, the Indo Daily asks if the bid is achievable or far too ambitious?

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by Ger Keville, Sports Channel Editor at the Independent.ie, and Aidan Fitzmaurice, football reporter at the Irish Independent.

