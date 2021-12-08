It’s not just the weather front that is stormy in Ireland this week, with quite the frost settling over the relationship between the Government and the National Public Health Emergency Team for Covid-19 – NPHET.

The Indo Daily: Permission to speak: Has NPHET been silenced?

The Government this week decided that as a matter of protocol, members of NPHET must seek permission from the Government Press Office before doing media interviews to discuss the pandemic.

So, does this mean NPHET has been silenced?

Indo Daily host Siobhán Maguire speaks to Irish Independent Ireland Editor, Fionnán Sheahan, and Irish Independent Political Editor, Philip Ryan, to find out more.







