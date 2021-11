There are concerns the Omicron variant is more transmissible than the Delta variant (Christophe Gateau/dpa via AP)

The new Omicron variant has sent us into a frenzy, but do we need to panic?

Today on the Indo Daily we’ll tell you everything you need to know about the strain and advice on how to ensure you’re not overwhelmed by Covid anxiety.

The Indo Daily: Omicron and Covid Anxiety - Everything you need to know

Host Fionnán Sheahan talks to Aoife McLysaght, Professor in Genetics in TCD and member of the Independent Scientific Advocacy Group, and Vincent McDarby, Psychologist and President elect of the Psychological Society of Ireland.