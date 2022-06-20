| 15.6°C Dublin

The Indo Daily: Life as a transgender man - “To me, transitioning is like the ultimate act of self-care”

Jayson Pope has a powerful message for the transgender community: being trans is beautiful.

Jayson’s own trans journey has been a positive one from coming out as a trans man at the age of 14, changing his name at 15, to surgery in Florida at 18.

Now a masters student at UCD, Jayson is a powerful speaker on transgender issues.

In today’s episode of the Indo Daily – and in continuing our celebration of the LGBTQ+ community during this year’s Pride month, Jayson talks to presenter Siobhán Maguire about his own journey.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy