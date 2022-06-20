The Indo Daily: Life as a transgender man - “To me, transitioning is like the ultimate act of self-care”

Jayson Pope has a powerful message for the transgender community: being trans is beautiful.

Jayson’s own trans journey has been a positive one from coming out as a trans man at the age of 14, changing his name at 15, to surgery in Florida at 18.

Now a masters student at UCD, Jayson is a powerful speaker on transgender issues.

In today’s episode of the Indo Daily – and in continuing our celebration of the LGBTQ+ community during this year’s Pride month, Jayson talks to presenter Siobhán Maguire about his own journey.