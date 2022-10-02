Charming and well liked, Dowdall caught the eye of then party deputy leader Mary Lou McDonald in 2014 when she was looking for someone to run in the local elections

Jonathan Dowdall, a 44-year-old former Sinn Féin councillor, and his father, Patrick, will be sentenced for their part in the Regency Hotel shooting in 2016, after last week admitting their guilt in relation to the gangland murder.

The Indo Daily: Jonathan Dowdall — From Sinn Féin councillor to facilitating the Regency Hotel murder of Kinahan associate

Since on bail, Dowdall has been at the centre of a major security operation when his home was visited by members of the Hutch crime gang just 24 hours after his admission.

The ex Sinn Féin councillor has quite a colourful past having served time for the torture of Alex Hurley, a convicted fraudster, at his home on Dublin's Navan Road, a crime which came to light during a raid on Dowdall's home as part of the Regency Hotel garda investigation.

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by Senior News Reporter at the Irish Independent, Robin Schiller, to find out more about Dowdall and the Regency Hotel trials.