Once again this season, indiscipline in Gaelic games is dominating the headlines, following an alleged assault on a referee at an underage football match in Roscommon.

The Indo Daily — Joe Brolly: In the GAA, we treat referees like s**t. It’s a toxic culture that must change

Sunday Independent Columnist Joe Brolly discusses referees, violence, and abuse in the GAA. Host Fionnán Sheahan. Guest Joe Brolly

