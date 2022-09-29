The Indo Daily: Jill Meagher — How the Irish woman's murder still haunts Melbourne 10 years on

It was a crime that shocked two nations – a young woman, walking home from a night out with work colleagues vanished into thin air.
In the days following Jill Meaghar's disappearance, a social media campaign to find the Irish woman, led by her husband Tom, would go on to make news around the world. It was six days before everybody’s worst fears came to pass.
Ten years on her tragic murder still resonates in Australia and Ireland. The Indo Daily speaks to Airle Walsh, reporter with Nine News in Australia and Irish Independent News Correspondent Ellen Coyne about the legacy of Jill Meagher.