The Indo Daily: Graham Dwyer loses appeal — What's next for the convicted killer?

The Court of Appeal has dismissed Graham Dwyer’s appeal against his conviction for the murder of Elaine O’Hara in 2012.

The Foxrock architect who was jailed for life in 2015, had lodged multiple grounds for appeal, one of which related to the inclusion of phone metadata evidence in his trial.

It also found that there was other evidence against Dwyer, which was “as powerful and arguably more compelling”.

Presenter Kevin Doyle is joined by the Irish Independent's Legal Affairs editor, Shane Phelan, to discuss yesterday's ruling and whether Dwyer could potentially lodge further appeals to the supreme court.












