The Indo Daily: Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch and the latest on the Regency murder trial

Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch is on trial for the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel, a murder that started the Kinahan-Hutch feud. Dubbed the Gangland trial of the century the Indo Daily hears about the revelations so far. Host: Fionnan Sheahan. Guest: Andrew Phelan

Host: Fionnan Sheahan. Guest: Andrew Phelan.

