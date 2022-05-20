| 10.8°C Dublin

The Indo Daily: From Derry Girls to Father Ted – why Irish sitcoms keep our neighbours in stitches

The Derry Girls gang partake in Friends Across The Baricades Expand

The Derry Girls gang partake in Friends Across The Baricades

Derry Girls might have finished its three series run to a round of applause, but its legacy will likely live on just like so many Irish sitcoms before it who still show weekly on British and Irish TV.

So, why is our humour just so appealing to our neighbours – yes, we’re looking at you Mrs Brown’s Boys – and just how do we find a way to laugh about some terribly serious issues?

Fellow telly addicts, Irish Independent Ireland editor, Fionnán Sheahan, and Irish Independent columnist, Tanya Sweeney, get chatty about comedy, with lots of laughs along the way.

