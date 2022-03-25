Daffodil Day, the Irish Cancer Society's (ICS) annual fundraising event, is back after the pandemic forced it, like so many other charity events, off our streets and online. But the familiar sea of yellow-wearing volunteers selling their signature daffodil pins will brighten up towns and cities across Ireland today. The Indo Daily talks to Paul Markey, from Leopardstown, Co Dublin, who shares his own story of beating the Big C, and his work volunteering for the ICS. Host: Siobhán Maguire. Guest: Paul Markey.

The Indo Daily: Flower power — Daffodil Day and surviving the Big C