independent

| 3.6°C Dublin

Independent.ie

The Indo Daily: Flower power — Daffodil Day and surviving the Big C

Daffodil Day, which raises cancer awareness, is on Friday, March 25 Expand

Close

Daffodil Day, which raises cancer awareness, is on Friday, March 25

Daffodil Day, which raises cancer awareness, is on Friday, March 25

Daffodil Day, which raises cancer awareness, is on Friday, March 25

Daffodil Day, the Irish Cancer Society's (ICS) annual fundraising event, is back after the pandemic forced it, like so many other charity events, off our streets and online. But the familiar sea of yellow-wearing volunteers selling their signature daffodil pins will brighten up towns and cities across Ireland today. The Indo Daily talks to Paul Markey, from Leopardstown, Co Dublin, who shares his own story of beating the Big C, and his work volunteering for the ICS. Host: Siobhán Maguire. Guest: Paul Markey.

The Indo Daily: Flower power — Daffodil Day and surviving the Big C

Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Spotify

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy