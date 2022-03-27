What is going on with the politics of Covid? And what is with the mixed messaging?

As case numbers soar, we are still looking at reducing the Covid isolation period to get absent staff back to work.

The Indo Daily: Ever confusing Covid — What is the politics behind Ireland's mixed messaging?

Rules around masks have been relaxed, yet a large cohort of the community remain high risk and must continue wearing them.

Nphet is no more - even its former chair, Dr Tony Holohan is stepping down as CMO - but a pared down version is imminent. So, what is with all these rule adjustments?

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by Irish Independent and Sunday Independent Political Correspondent, Hugh O'Connell, to find out the politics at play.