The Indo Daily: Don't bank on it – Everything you need to know about switching from Ulster and KBC banks

Just over one million people are under pressure to find a new place to bank as Ulster Bank and KBC Ireland prepare to leave.

The only problem is that the once easy process of switching bank accounts is now something of a headache for around one million customers, as alternative banks are overwhelmed with new business requests and waitlists for new accounts grow.

The Central Bank is now encouraging all banks to get on board the great switch of 2022, but is it too late? As Ulster and KBC customers enter yet another period of banking confusion, the Indo Daily finds out how you can take charge of your own banking affairs and make the switch yourself.

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by the Irish Independent’s Personal Finance editor, Charlie Weston.