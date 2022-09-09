The Indo Daily: Cruel Intentions - Catching the Catfish Part 2

Today, The Indo Daily concludes its 2 part special ‘Cruel Intentions – Catching the Catfish’. We learn the extreme measures that 29-year-old Aoibhín goes to, in her effort to unmask and confront the unknown person pretending to be her on multiple dating apps.

Independent.ie journalist Ellen Coyne speaks to Aoibhín about how she fell victim to this catfish and how, no matter what she did, they kept reappearing.

In this concluding episode, Aoibhín decides to go undercover in an attempt to lure a person who could be her catfish out from the shadows, while Ellen Coyne reaches out to the individual through her investigations – what did they uncover?

Due to Ireland’s lack of legislation around catfishing, what could the gardaí and dating apps do – if anything - to help Aoibhín?

What unfolds in this second and concluding episode of this two-part Indo Daily podcast –Cruel Intentions: Catching the Catfish – is the tale of how Aoibhín and fellow sleuths search for her catfish.