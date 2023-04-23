Columba McVeigh was 19 when he was killed and secretly buried in 1975 (Family handout/PA)

Columba McVeigh, 19, was living in Dolphin’s Barn, Dublin, in 1975.

The Tyrone teen left his flat on Halloween night to buy some cigarettes and was never seen by his family and friends again.

He had been kidnapped by the IRA, before being murdered and secretly buried.

The Indo Daily: Columba McVeigh — The story of the teenager ‘disappeared’ by the IRA

A seventh search for his body took place at the beginning on April at Bragan Bog in Co Monaghan.

Despite being disappointed many times the McVeigh family remain hopeful they will bring Columba home and give him a Christian burial. They believe the IRA could tell them more about what they did with his body.

Why did the IRA murder Columba, why did they hide his body and what role did MI5 play in his story?

In this episode of the Bel Tel recorded earlier this month, presenter Ciarán Dunbar is joined by Columba McVeigh's brother, Oliver to discuss what happened to Columba and how the family feel about the most recent searches for him.