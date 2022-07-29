The Indo Daily: Clare Daly on that Russian propaganda list — 'I don’t feel we’re an embarrassment or disgrace'

For almost three decades, Clare Daly has pulled no punches on her political pursuits.

In recent years, as an Irish MEP, she’s rattled some peers in the EU, and since the War on Ukraine, her views have divided people globally.

This week, she has found herself on a list compiled by Ukraine’s secret service as one of 72 people globally who allegedly promote Russian propaganda.

She denies this vehemently and believes her views are misrepresented. In conversation with presenter Denise Calnan, she tells the Indo Daily why she has always been anti-war but is opposed to sanctions.

But she also explains why she is not the type of person to regret the things she’s done.