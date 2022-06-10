| 13.5°C Dublin

The Indo Daily BONUS: Is the remote working dream over?

Large tech companies like Apple and Google have been telling their Irish employees to return to the office, ending the possibility of working fully remote. What has happened to the idea that remote working is the future? And are other companies following the tech giants’ lead? Irish Independent’s Technology Editor Adrian Weckler finds out.


Large tech companies like Apple and Google have been telling their Irish employees to return to the office, ending the possibility of working fully remote.

What has happened to the idea that remote working is the future? And are other companies following the tech giants’ lead?

Irish Independent’s Technology Editor Adrian Weckler is joined by Tracy Keogh, co-founder of Grow Remote to find out.

