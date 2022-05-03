| 11.2°C Dublin

The Indo Daily: A nuclear tsunami and other empty threats — 10 weeks of Russia’s war on Ukraine

A Russian state TV broadcast showed Ireland being wiped out by a radioactive tsunami in the event of a nuclear attack. As the war on Ukraine enters its 10th week, the Indo Daily finds out more about these empty threats. Host: Siobhán Maguire. Guests: Declan Power and John O’Brennan.

Russian State TV claimed an underwater nuclear drone could completely destroy the British Isles.

On February 24th, Russia invaded Ukraine.

Since then, some 5 million people have fled their homeland, as cities and townlands take a battering. Despite this, Ukraine is winning the war and Volodymyr Zelensky has emerged a true leader.

But this hasn’t stopped Russia’s propaganda machine from going into overdrive with threats of chemical attacks and nuclear war.

So, 10 weeks on, how is this conflict playing out and what happens next?

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by Defence and Security expert, Declan Power, and Professor of EU Politics at the University of Maynooth, John O’Brennan, on today’s episode of the Indo Daily.

