The Indo Daily: A nuclear tsunami and other empty threats — 10 weeks of Russia’s war on Ukraine

On February 24th, Russia invaded Ukraine.

Since then, some 5 million people have fled their homeland, as cities and townlands take a battering. Despite this, Ukraine is winning the war and Volodymyr Zelensky has emerged a true leader.

But this hasn’t stopped Russia’s propaganda machine from going into overdrive with threats of chemical attacks and nuclear war.

So, 10 weeks on, how is this conflict playing out and what happens next?

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by Defence and Security expert, Declan Power, and Professor of EU Politics at the University of Maynooth, John O’Brennan, on today’s episode of the Indo Daily.