We love our telly. The pandemic saw many of us snuggle down and settle into old and new TV shows with a renewed zest for the small screen. From Normal People to The Tiger King, The Sopranos to the current obsession with Succession, we take a lot at what we’re watching and why.

Today’s episode of the Indo Daily is presented by Siobhán Maguire with guests, Chris Wasser, Irish Independent columnist, Jennifer Gannon, journalist, and Leisha McGrath, psychologist.