The Big Tech Show: Where are our chips?

Are you struggling to find a Playstation 5? Or dismayed at month-long waiting lists for an iPhone 13 Pro? Or may your car dealer says you can’t change to a new model until next year because they can’t get any?

All of these shortages have one thing in common: a supply chain crisis in computer chips.

But in this high-tech world, how can this be happening? What’s behind it? And will it get better any time soon?

To discuss answers to these questions, Adrian is joined by consumer journalist Siobhan Maguire and motoring journalist Geraldine Herbert